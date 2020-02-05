|
It is with great sadness that David unexpectedly passed away on January 21, 2020.
David was born on November 24, 1949 in Lodi, California. He was the oldest of 5 children born to Wayne and Joyce Powers. He grew up in Lodi. He went to elementary school here and graduated from Lodi High School. He attended Delta College for a short time. He started working for Pacific Coast Producers. David was a Veteran, he quit work and enlisted into the United States Air Force from 1971-1975.
After returning home from his service in the military, he went back to PCP. He retired after 43 years, earning the right to be #1 in seniority.
David married Kathleen in 1993 after knowing each other since they were 14 & 18 years old.
David was a very kind, gentle man and was blessed with a beautiful singing voice. When he sang and you closed your eyes you would think it was Marty Robbins singing.
David loved to fish, play and pick his guitar, putter around in the yard and trips to the casinos. He also loved his 49ers.
David loved his family, his brothers, sisters and his children. He especially loved his grandchildren. He loved playing with them when they were little. He had a special name for each of them. He always had one on his lap when sitting in his chair. He was so very proud of his children and their accomplishments.
David is preceded in death by his father, Wayne; mother, Joyce; and son, Tom Singer.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen Powers; children, Daylon Taunt of Washington, Chad Powers (Amanda) of Galt, Stacy Anderson (Greg), Christina (John) and Tim Singer, all of Lodi; grandchildren, Alyssa, Tristen, Daylan, Brittany, Isabella, Lauren, Annabelle, Kyleigh, Deserae, Deana and Paris; great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Samiya and Niko; brothers, Allan Powers of Arizona and Brad Powers (Renee) of Lodi; sisters, Jana Bruner of Lodi and Tamra Stewart (Gene) of Nevada.
Viewing will be Friday, February 7th from 1 to 5 p.m. and the funeral services will be Saturday, February 8th at 11 a.m. Both services will be at the Lodi Funeral Home, 725 S. Fairmont Ave in Lodi.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 5 to Feb. 11, 2020