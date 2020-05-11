David R Mondavi
1943-2020
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of a beloved husband, brother and uncle. David R. Mondavi of Lodi, California passed away on May 1, 2020 at the age of 77.
David is survived by his wife, Eugenia "Gina" Mondavi; brother, John Mondavi; nieces, JoAnne (Tracy) Burgett, Annette Mondavi, and Cendy (Brian) Gorbet; great niece, Arianna Gorbet; great nephews, John and Nathan Gorbet; as well as, numerous cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Americo and Mary Mondavi; and his sister-in-law, Wanda Mondavi.
David graduated from St. Annes School, Lodi High School, and attended Stockton College. He was co-owner of Alexander's Bakery and was in the National Guard. He belonged to many Italian Clubs including the Italian Athletic Club and Liguri Nel Mondo.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or donor's choice.
Private interment at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery Mausoleum.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from May 11 to May 18, 2020.
