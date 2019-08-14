|
Deanne Harris Smuck, "Mrs. Smuck", age 74, and Wendall Scott Smuck, age 63, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 due to injuries sustained in a car accident. Deanne was born June 30, 1945 in St. Helena, CA, the fourth of eight children of Rex Edwin Harris and Mildred Eunice Harris (Bray). Deanne was always creative and as a child would perform plays and wrote the family newspaper. Her most memorable role would later be that of mother to her children Leanne and Gary. She was uniquely equipped for that with her imaginative streak and dramatic flair. She graduated from Armijo High School in Fairfield, CA. She worked various jobs over the years including as a teamster forklift operator. One of her favorite jobs was being a teacher's aide at Fairsite Elementary in Galt.
Deanne continued her creativity into adulthood and loved to write and draw. Her artistic flair was even noticed by beloved Peanuts creator Charles Schulz....or at least by his attorneys, who sent her a cease and desist letter. She loved, loved, loved old Chevys and owned several over the years. Her beloved 1970 Nova accompanied Deanne and Scott when they embarked on their eternal road trip together.
Scott was born at Eldora Hospital in Eldora, IA to Kenneth and Barbra Smuck (Brown). He graduated from Hubbard High School in Hubbard, IA and went to Marshalltown Community College for tool and die making. He went to work at LaRich Industries in Radcliffe, IA and then worked for his dad doing general construction. Scott moved with his grandparents to California in 1981 where he eventually began working as a diesel mechanic and fabricator.
Scott and Deanne met in 1996 and have been virtually inseparable ever since. They married at their home in Valley Springs in 2001. They enjoyed many adventures over the years including going to Nascar and NHRA races, rock concerts, baseball and hockey games and fishing together on the Delta.
Deanne is preceded in death by her parents, Rex and Mildred Harris; her brother, Rex Edwin Harris, Jr.; her sisters, Lona Rae Johnson ("Lonnie") and Helen Kay O'Neill; and son-in-law, Kirk William Hollingsworth. She is survived by her daughter, Leanne Hollingsworth; son, Gary Fosnight; grandson, Mark Hollingsworth; her sister, Cherri Fishbaugh; brothers, Randy (Vega) Harris, Mark (Ruth) Harris and Jeff Harris; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Scott is preceded in death by his grandparents, Harley and Mildred Smuck, and Robert F. and Mildred Brown; and brother, Dennis Smuck. He is survived by his parents, Kenneth and Barbra Smuck; two brothers, Raymond (Donna) Smuck and Randy (Peggy) Smuck, all of Hubbard, IA; sister, Brenda Smuck of Madrid, IA; five nieces and nephews; and six grand nieces and nephews.
A joint funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on August 16th at the Lodi Funeral home followed by interment for Deanne at Cherokee Memorial Park. A reception will follow immediately afterwards at Lodi Elks Lodge. A memorial for Scott will also be held in Iowa at a later date.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Aug. 14 to Aug. 21, 2019