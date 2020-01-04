Home

POWERED BY

Services
Episcopal Church-St John-Bapt
1055 S Lower Sacramento Rd
Lodi, CA 95220
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
St. John's Episcopal Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Shook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah A. Shook

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah A. Shook Obituary
Deborah Ann Shook left this life on December 2, 2019, after a brief illness.
Deb was born in North Hollywood, CA to Ralph and Mary Jane Walling Proctor. She grew up in Berkeley, CA, then traveled the world with her military husband until 1977 when they moved to their adopted hometown of Lodi.
Deb enjoyed working for many years for Farmers and Merchants Bank until her retirement in 1996. Her retirement years were happily spent riding her beloved horse Sweetie through the vineyards and orchards near her home in Lodi. She enjoyed watercolor painting, knitting, playing the ukelele and watching her family's growth with the birth of great-grandchildren. Deb was an active and beloved member of the community of St. John's Episcopal Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband of almost 65 years, Richard Shook Sr. She is survived by son Richard Shook Jr. (Marge) of Yorktown, VA, and daughter Vicki (Chris) Codde of Shingle Springs, CA. From these two children came seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren with another on its way. Grandchildren are Steven, Brian (Jodi), Kyle (Kate) and Jocelyn Shook; Julianna (Tim) Goodyear, Michael (Elizabeth) Codde and Christine (Mikael) Raumaker.
A memorial service and celebration of Deb's life will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church on February 9, 2020, at 2pm with a reception to follow. The family requests that remembrances be made to St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church at 1055 S. Lower Sacramento Road, Lodi, CA, 95242.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 4 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -