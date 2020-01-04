|
|
Deborah Ann Shook left this life on December 2, 2019, after a brief illness.
Deb was born in North Hollywood, CA to Ralph and Mary Jane Walling Proctor. She grew up in Berkeley, CA, then traveled the world with her military husband until 1977 when they moved to their adopted hometown of Lodi.
Deb enjoyed working for many years for Farmers and Merchants Bank until her retirement in 1996. Her retirement years were happily spent riding her beloved horse Sweetie through the vineyards and orchards near her home in Lodi. She enjoyed watercolor painting, knitting, playing the ukelele and watching her family's growth with the birth of great-grandchildren. Deb was an active and beloved member of the community of St. John's Episcopal Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband of almost 65 years, Richard Shook Sr. She is survived by son Richard Shook Jr. (Marge) of Yorktown, VA, and daughter Vicki (Chris) Codde of Shingle Springs, CA. From these two children came seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren with another on its way. Grandchildren are Steven, Brian (Jodi), Kyle (Kate) and Jocelyn Shook; Julianna (Tim) Goodyear, Michael (Elizabeth) Codde and Christine (Mikael) Raumaker.
A memorial service and celebration of Deb's life will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church on February 9, 2020, at 2pm with a reception to follow. The family requests that remembrances be made to St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church at 1055 S. Lower Sacramento Road, Lodi, CA, 95242.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 4 to Jan. 10, 2020