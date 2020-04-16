|
Passed away on March 5, 2020 at 69 years of age.
Debbie was born to Raymond G. "Dick" Declusin Jr. and Kathryn L. "Kay" Declusin on the 28th day of August, 1950 in Lodi, California. She attended grade school and high school here in her home town, graduating from Lodi High School in 1968. Debbie went on to continue her education at San Joaquin Delta College in the Fall of 1968, completing courses in Business administration.
After completing two years at Delta, she started working for Arcohe Elementtary School as a Secretary to the school Principal. From there she went on to work for American Savings and Loan eventually finishing her career as the Administrative Assistant to the V.P. of the State Farm Insurance Company claim office here in Lodi.
In her spare time, Debbie enjoyed attending to her pets, oil painting, gardening and cooking.
Debbie is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her brothers, Gary (Georgeanne), and Duane (Donna); a sister, Karen (Gary); and three nephews, Cory (Danya), Joshua (Brooklyn) and Jeramy (Heather).
In lieu of flowers a contribution can be made to the in the name of Debbie Declusin. A celebration of Debbie's life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 22, 2020