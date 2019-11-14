Home

Debra Maberto


1955 - 2019
Debra Maberto Obituary
Debra Sue Maberto, 64, of Galt passed away October 26, 2019. She was born on October 11, 1955 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Richard and Deloris Ryans. She was raised in Galt, California. She graduated from Galt High School in 1972 and enjoyed cooking. She served up delicious meals at 4 Corners Cafe, healthy food options at Galt High, and love filled meals to those she cared for. Debra enjoyed surrounding herself with people she loved. She laughed and joked, but most of all loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She took pride in their accomplishments and found joy in their happiness. Her smile filled the room and her presence always brought joy to those around her.
Debra was proceeded in death by her husband, Richard John Maberto Sr.; and her parents, Richard and Deloris Ryans. Surviving Debra are her beloved three children, Richard Jr. (Ruby) Maberto, Jimmy (Maria) Maberto, and daughter, Renee (Jason Lee) Maberto; grandchildren, Vanessa (Marcus) Thomas, Celina Maberto, Richard Maberto III, Devin Maberto, Hunter Maberto, Sabastian Lee, Skye Lee, and Elias Lee; two great grandchildren, Bella Thomas, and Marcus Thomas Jr.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November the 15th, at 11:00 a.m. at the Cherokee Memorial Park in the Chapel of Flowers, Harney Lane and Highway 99.
A celebration of life will be held at the Moose Lodge, 3824 Woodbridge Rd E, Acampo, 95220 where friends and family are encouraged to share their memories of Debra.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 20, 2019
