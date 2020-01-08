|
Della Mae Suess stepped from this life into eternity with Jesus on December 24, 2019. She was born in Lodi, California, on October 10, 1936 to Ted and Ruth Hochhalter. She lived an energetic, creative, joy-filled life marked by a deep love and generous heart for her Lord Jesus, her family, her friends, and her church.
Della's parents moved to Lodi in 1936 after two years of devastating crop failure in North Dakota. The family moved to Woodland, California, where her father helped start a black walnut shelling business. These were lean years. Della often remembered begging for a bicycle, but due to rationing during Word War II it was impossible to get one. It was during this time that Della made the decision following a church meeting to follow Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior.
In 1949 the family returned to Lodi and purchased the Stone Nut Company. Della, along with her mom, dad, and sister, Verla, worked fourteen to sixteen hour days to get the plant ready for the year's black walnut crop. Della helped her dad rebuild machinery and learned to drive a truck. The business, renamed Lodi Nut Company in 1950, remained a family business until it was sold in 2011.
In the eighth grade Della attended Needham School and met Kelly Suess. They became high school sweethearts and after graduation from Lodi Union High School, were married on August 22, 1954. They celebrated their 65th anniversary this summer.
The couple spent their first two married years apart, Kelly serving with the United States Air Force in Libya, and Della working at The Bank of America in Lodi where she used some of the early computing systems developed by IBM. They were reunited in Fort Worth, Texas, where they lived until Kelly's discharge. In 1958 they returned to Lodi where Kelly along with his brother, Virgil (now married to Della's sister, Verla), went to work for Della's father. The Nut Company was a hub of family activity.
Della poured herself into raising her three children and creating a home filled with beauty, fun, warmth, and love. She was very involved with PTA at Leroy Nichols Elementary School where she and Kelly were honored as lifetime honorary members. She kept home life humming, getting kids to piano lessons, baseball games, and an endless variety of school and church events.
Della not only made her own home warm and inviting; she relished the chance to help other people do the same. She sewed countless curtains, pillow coverings and bed skirts. She painted, wallpapered and decorated as an act of love. If she didn't know how to do something, she plunged in with the conviction that she could figure it out and learn as she went.
Della's work habits and creative energy are legendary. She loved to draw and paint, staying up past midnight when the creative urge took her. She was an excellent seamstress, making clothes for her children, grandchildren and many others. Della's work ethic and creative flair found full expression in her development of The Nut Factory Gift Shop. She purchased supplies, designed gift baskets and led the crew to meet the needs of local shoppers and a growing mail order and online business.
Della also had a deep love for Jesus and His church. She was a longtime member of Vinewood Community Church. She loved music, serving as church organist and singing alto in the choir. She and Kelly loved young people and led the youth ministry for seventeen years. Della served others with love and compassion, visiting those who could no longer attend and looking out for people in need. She also recognized that people come together to worship, share, serve, learn, and eat in a physical space and believed that space should be beautiful and inviting. She had a knack for drawing out the gifts of others and coordinated numerous church clean up days and facility improvement projects.
Della was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Ruth Hochhalter; and by her sister, Verla Suess. She is survived by her husband, Kelly; her three children and their spouses, Rocky (Joanne), Rod (Janeen), and Ronda (Curtis); nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 17th, 2019 at Vinewood Community Church, 1900 W. Vine Street, at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vinewood Community Church Memorial Fund, 1900 W. Vine Street, Lodi, California, 95242.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 8 to Jan. 14, 2020