Delmar Donald Batch passed away on August 18, 2020 at his home in Lodi, CA after a full life of 86 years. Delmar entered into rest after a brief illness from pancreatic cancer.

Delmar was born on July 30, 1934 in Acampo, CA to Henry and Ida Batch. His parents were German immigrants from Russia who came to America at the turn of the century, and Delmar was especially proud of his German heritage. To his family's delight, he learned to play polkas on the accordion. Delmar was the baby in a family of six children (Esther, Viola, Robert, Bertha, and Howard) and remained dedicated to his parents until they passed. Growing up on the family farm, Delmar developed a strong work ethic that would define his own adult life as a farmer. He would later share this love of the land with his son, John.

Delmar attended Woodbridge Elementary School, Lodi Academy (high school), La Sierra College, and Pacific Union College, where he majored in Agriculture.

Delmar's golden smile charmed all who met him. This held especially true for his wife, Doris Pancoast Batch, whom he married in 1955. They built a life together for 64 years.

Delmar is survived by his sister, Viola; his wife, Doris; their four children, Laura (Jerry) Richards, Lisa (Dave) Mack, Linda Sanchez and John (Melissa) Batch; their ten grandchildren, Jason, Heather, Sara, and Sean (Richards), Johnathan, Elyse, and Annie (Mack), Lillian Sanchez, and Jenny and Jacob Batch. Within the last three years, Delmar was thrilled to welcome four great-grandchildren into the Batch family, Jack (Elyse), Clara (Johnathan), Shiloh (Annie) and Sage (Heather).

Faith, farming, and family formed the outlines of Delmar's life. He was a dedicated member of Fairmont Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Lodi. He was a passionate volunteer and donor with Maranatha International, traveling to mission trips in Africa, India, Cuba, Nicaragua, and South America. Delmar's well-worn Bible underlines this verse, which undoubtedly spoke to him as a farmer, "For everything there is a season, a time for every activity under heaven. A time to be born and a time to die. A time to plant and a time to harvest" (Eccles. 3:1-2 NLT). Delmar took extraordinary pride in his land and crops, which over the years included cherries, peaches, grapes, tomatoes, sugar beets, beans, wheat, and alfalfa. His deeply tanned skin was as much a testament to hard work as his sun-lightened brown eyes (which his grandchildren thought had always been blue). Delmar's grandchildren will always remember bouncing on Papa's knee, "driving" Papa's Lincoln Town Car home from church, and Papa waking them up at the Cabin House to ski Heavenly at Tahoe.

Delmar Batch lived life the way he played Rook; he shot the moon often, and nearly always won. Dearest Dad and Papa, we love you and we will miss you deeply. We can't wait to see you in Heaven.

Services are under the direction of Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 23 from 12 to 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Delmar Batch's name to Maranatha Volunteers International, 990 Reserve Dr. #100, Roseville, CA 95678.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store