Delores Viola (Glaesman) Hoffman, dedicated wife, devoted mother and loving grandmother went home to be with the LORD on September 10, 2020.

Delores was born in rural Ashley, North Dakota in 1922 to Jacob and Hilda Glaesman. She attended country school, grades one to eighth and then on to Ashley High School, graduating in 1942. During the war there was a shortage of teachers, so she attended Ellendale State Normal School where she received an alternative teaching certificate. Her first position was at a one-room school house on the Glaesman property, teaching 5th thru 8th grades. She found she loved teaching and continued several years.

She then met and married Ernie Hoffman in a small Baptist church south of Long Lake South Dakota. They then moved to San Francisco, California where she was employed as a retail clerk for a large hardware store. After 2 years in San Francisco she and Ernie moved to Lodi, California, raising their two children. She subsequently started working for the Lodi School District with the longest term at Washington Elementary School as the baker in the cafeteria. Teachers have said she made the best cinnamon rolls. Delores always loved working with the staff and the children. Several times she even had the opportunity to help in the classrooms if the teachers needed coverage.

Delores and Ernie were faithful members of the First Baptist Church and she was active with the women's group helping in the kitchen at funerals, weddings, retirements and various gatherings. She loved pickling fruits and vegetables from their little garden in the backyard and baking kuchen for Ernie, her family and friends.

After retiring from the Lodi School District, she and Ernie loved traveling in their motorhome across the United States visiting relatives,friends and several National parks. Their favorite trip with several couples from Lodi, was to Europe, including Germany and Switzerland. She said she would never forget sharing that wonderful and cultural experience with their best friends.

In 2014 Delores and Ernie sold their home and relocated to an apartment in the Pacific View Assisted Living Facility in Bandon, Oregon. They were only 5 blocks from their daughter's house so they all enjoyed the opportunity of being together in the later years of their lives.

Delores is survived by her daughter, Kathy Blevins of Bandon, OR; son, Robert Hoffman of Fresno, CA; granddaughter, Jenifer Hulse of Woodland, CA; and grandson, Cory Rochester in Palm Coast, Florida. She also left numerous nieces and nephews in Washington, California, North and South Dakota, Minnesota and Florida.

Delores was preceded in death by her husband, Ernie Hoffman in August 2018; parents, Jacob and Hilda (Bauman) Glaesman of Ashley, North Dakota; and brother, LeRoy Glaesman of Pelican Rapids, Minnesota. My mom passed on what would have been my Mom and Dad's 76th Wedding Anniversary. They were married in September of 1944. Not only was my mom united with the Lord but also with all her friends, family and husband Ernie to continue praising and serving the LORD for eternity. A small private graveside service was held in her honor shortly after her passing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store