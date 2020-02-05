|
Deloris Mae Pallesen, 85, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away January 29th, 2020. Deloris was born October 5th, 1934 in North Dakota to Lydia and Martin Rauser. At the age of 4, moved with her family and resided in Lodi California for 81 of her 85 years. Deloris attended Lodi Union High School, Class of 1952. She worked for Farmers & Merchants Bank in Lodi prior to owning Lakewood Sporting Goods and Lodi Screen Arts with her husband. She was a huge Golf fan, as well as Football and Tennis and looked forward to watching her favorite teams and players. Deloris is preceded in death by parents Martin and Lydia Rauser, sister, Freda Bise and brother, Minhard Rauser. Deloris is survived by her husband of 64 years, William (Bill) Pallesen, son, Linn Pallesen, daughter, Jill Groom (Mark) and her sister Eileen Parsons, 6 grandchildren, Kristopher Pallesen (Camille), Geoff Pallesen, Scott Pallesen, Laura Pallesen, Matt Vaccarezza (Lindsey), Andrew Vaccarezza (Sheena), 4 great grandchildren, Reese Vaccarezza, Casen Vaccarezza, Logan Vaccarezza and Cooper Vaccarezza and many nieces and nephews. No graveside services will be held per her request. Inurnment will be private with her immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the in her name would be appreciated.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, 2020