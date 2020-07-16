In memory of Denise Faye Saunders, 57, April 16, 1963 to July 10, 2020.

Loving wife, mother, grandmother (Mema), sister and an amazing friend to many. She is and will be missed until we meet again.

Denise is survived by her husband, David Saunders; three sons, James Witt (Linda), Jessie Witt (Christina), and Joseph Witt (Brittani); eight grandchildren; sister, Dana Adler; and two brothers, David Adler and Kevin Gessele.

A viewing will be held at Cherokee Funeral Home, 831 Industrial Way, on July 16 from noon to 4 p.m. Graveside service will be held at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery, 14165 N. Beckman Road, on July 17 at 10:30 a.m.

