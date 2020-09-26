Dennis Barton Moresco, loving husband, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on September 22, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was 77 years old. Dennis was born in Stockton at St. Josephs's hospital on November 21, 1942 in Stockton CA to Claude and Esther Moresco. He was raised in an Italian farming family of cherry and walnut orchards and proud of his Italian heritage. His favorite childhood memories were of playing down the ranch, shooting with his dogs and enjoying big Italian meals around the kitchen table with family and friends. He was a gifted baseball player, playing at the semi-pro level for the American Legion. Later in his life, Dennis enjoyed giving his nephews batting tips. Dennis graduated from Stagg High School and received his AA degree from Stockton College. Afterwards, he served in the Airforce Reserves, was a member of Waterloo Gun & Bocci Club, and champion trap shooter. Dennis worked at PG&E in Land Management for 40 years and met his wife Diane, married in 1977. After he retired, he fulfilled his lifelong dream of being a car enthusiast, building and racing cars. Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, and sister Gloria "Boots" Green. He leaves behind his wife of 42 years Diane Moresco supporting him at home his last 12 years of his illness. He also left behind his favorite dog Marcus who was always by his side through his entire illness. He leaves behind his sisters "Peach" Claudene Blasl (Duane-deceased), Patricia Kowalewski (Steve) and nieces and nephews Brien Brown (Valerie), Rod Brown (Diana), Brad Blasl, God daughter Michelle Vaccarezza (Ron), Trish Dondero (Michael), Dan Kowalewski (Roxanne) and Erik Kowalewski (Krissy).

Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of San Joaquin or Vitas Hospice.

Graveside services will be held at the Garden of the Holy Family at Cherokee Memorial Monday September 28th at 11:00 am.

