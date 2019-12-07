|
|
Dennis Ray Ehrlich was born on June 5, 1948 in French Camp, CA to Elmer Ehrlich and Donna Berreth Hutmacher. Dennis passed away on November 28, 2019, he was 71 years old. He was raised in Lodi and attended Lodi Schools. He was a member of the Boy Scout community in his youth. Following high school, Dennis enlisted in the US Army and was stationed in Greece. After fulfilling his duties to the Army, he returned to Lodi, where he began working in the wine industry. He began his career at Eastside Winery before moving to Guild Winery and finishing his career at Robert Mondavi Winery where he worked in sanitation.
Dennis met and married the love of his life, Terry Howe, at an Eagles concert on May 22, 1977. They married on December 8, 1980 and made their home in Lodi raising their two daughters Alicia and Valerie. The greatest joy of his life was the day he became a grandpa to his granddaughter Alaura followed by the birth of his grandson Boaz.
Dennis was a motorcycle enthusiast – he and Terry spent many hours on his Harley Davidson, roaming the Delta and the Sierra mountains enjoying the time on his bike or looking for good fishing spots. He was an avid fisherman – enjoying stream, delta and lake fishing – Blue Lakes was a favorite spot of his. His greatest catch was 147 lb sturgeon near the Isleton Bridge. A die-hard New York Yankees fan since his youth – one of his most memorable trips was spent in Cooperstown and at Yankees Stadium in the final week at the original stadium. He reveled in the excitement when his beloved Seattle Seahawks won the Superbowl.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Donna and Donald Hutmacher. He is survived by his wife, Terry; children, Alicia Word and Valerie McConnin and son in laws Levi Word and Matt McConnin; grandchildren, Alaura Word and Boaz McConnin. Also surviving him are his 5 siblings, Cheryl Hudson, Debbie (Sid) Plummer, Doug (Kerry) Hutmacher, Cindy (Tony) Hill, and Michael Hutmacher. In addition, he leaves behind 1 uncle, 2 aunts, loving nieces and nephews, numerous cousins and many life-long friends.
Dennis will be greatly missed for his adventurous spirit and the love and laughter he brought to all who knew him.
A private celebration of Dennis' life will be held at a later date at his favorite fishing spot. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in his name to the .
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13, 2019