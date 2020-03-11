|
DeVere went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 6, 2020. DeVere was born in Colome, South Dakota on February 7, 1937. He moved to California 2 years later and lived his life in Lodi, CA. DeVere graduated from Lodi High School in 1955 and received his Associate of Arts degree from San Joaquin Delta College in Engineering Technology. DeVere worked at Super Mold in Lodi for 17 years. He also worked at Aerojet, CinViro, and finished his career at Holz Rubber.
DeVere served in the National Guard. He was a member of Forrest Lakes Golf Course and served as president for several years. He served as an umpire for Lodi City & Recreation Department and enjoyed coaching women's softball games.
DeVere attended St. Peter's Lutheran Church and had the privilege of being known as the longest standing member.
DeVere is survived by his loving wife, Lucille O. Schnabel; sister, Donna Rae Antrim; daughters, DeAnn Hunt (Bill) and Jill Gardiner (John); step children, Renae Williamson (Rick) and Clint Wentz (Cathy); grandchildren, Daniel Hunt (Cara), Meredith Camilleri (Evan), Ian Gardiner and Hayden Gardiner, step grandchildren, Wendy Converse (Mark), Chris Williamson (Nicole), Anthony Williamson (Candy), Adam Williamson (Emily), Stephen Wentz, Tasha Crawford (Casey) and Brent Wentz; and 13 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by wife, Ardis Schnabel; father, Charles Schnabel; mother, Ida Schnabel; and sister, Claudia Johnson.
Viewing will take place at Cherokee Memorial, 14165 N. Beckman Road in Lodi, on Wednesday, March 11th from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm. There will be a private burial service for the immediate family.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Lodi on Saturday, April 18th at 11:00 am. Memorial contributions may be made to COPD Foundation.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 11 to Mar. 17, 2020