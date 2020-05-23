Diana J. Larson, 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5th, 2020, in Reno NV, with her loving daughter Pamela by her side.

Diana was born in Lodi, CA. She spent her childhood in Lodi, later going to San Jose State University where she met her husband Bob. They were married their junior year of college, they eloped to Reno, much to the chagrin of her parents. Diana majored in Social Work. Her first daughter, Pamela, was born her senior year.

Diana had a lifelong passion for charities. In college she belonged to the Kai Omega service organization. After college she joined AAUW (American Association of University Women) and became the president of the San Jose branch. When she and Bob moved to Lake Tahoe she became the president of their branch as well. She received a 50 year membership award from AAUW a few years ago. She also helped establish the Tahoe League for Charity. She was a docent at the Lake Tahoe Historical Museum. When Diana moved to Reno she immediately joined the Assistance League charity there. While living in Sunnyvale, Diana worked for the California Faculty Association at San Jose State for 14 years. She loved being back on campus amid faculty and students alike. Diana loved to travel. She traveled all over the world including China, Australia, Europe, and her favorite Africa. Diana loved people and people loved her. Her smile was a magnet to all.

In her own words: "I hope I will be remembered as a loving mother, a person who had a wonderful life, did most of the things I wanted to do, someone who has lots of friends, I loved to travel, found volunteering very satisfying, had a great mother and father and younger brother all of whom I loved."

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, in 1995. She is survived by 3 children, Pamela Larson of Reno, Eric Larson of Mexico, and Kristi (Jeff) Rhodes of Kings, IL, her brother Robert (Mimi) Friedberger of Modesto, CA, many cousins, nieces and great nieces and nephews.

Special thank yous go out to her brother Robert for his unending guidance. To her friends, Phyllis, Irene, and Pat, for their constant love. To the staff at the Seasons of Reno for their compassion and immediate assistance at a very difficult time. To friends Oliver and Meme for their loving help and support. Services are not planned at this time.

