Diana May Staat was born May 23, 1949, to Tony and Ann Staat. She died peacefully at home after a four year battle with kidney cancer surrounded by family on December 12, 2019 at the age of 70.
Diana married the love of her life, Ken Kirsten, in 1972. They moved their family to Lodi in 1987. Diana was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church for 32 years and had an active career with the DMV in Sacramento, where she made life long friends.
Diana was proceeded in death by her parents Tony and Ann Staat, her sister Darlene Clark, and her mother and father-in-law, Jerry and Claudine Kirsten.
Diana is survived by her husband, Ken Kirsten of Woodbridge; daughter, Lisa Kirsten and husband, Ed Leahy of Natomas; daughter, Lynn Locke and husband, Jason of Woodbridge; and daughter, Lora Kirsten of Lodi. Diana was the devoted grandmother of Kirsten, Camden, and Colson Locke, and Dillon Wampler. They were the light of her life, and she theirs. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, as well as best friend, Kathie Wagner-Levine. Diana touched many lives and will be dearly missed by all that were blessed to know her.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Anne's Catholic Church on Wednesday, December 18, at 2:00 pm. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin prior to the service at 1:45 p.m. A reception will immediately follow at the Odd Fellows Hall at 6 South Pleasant Avenue, Lodi.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland either online or by mail to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals Foundation, PO Box 45339, San Francisco, CA 94145-0339.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Dec. 14 to Dec. 20, 2019