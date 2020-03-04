|
Diane Dunlap Craig was lifted by angels to heaven on February 25, 2020, after a two-week battle against an undiscoverable and untreatable cancer. She was surrounded by love from family, friends and the entire community. Born in Lakewood, California on March 20, 1947, she spent her young years in Southern California and on buying trips to New York with her parents for the Dunlap's Department Store chain. After moving to Modesto at age 15, she graduated from Downey High School then attended Westmont College, where she received a degree in Communication Arts in 1969. While at Westmont, she met Wayne Craig, who was to be her husband for 51-years. They moved to Lodi in 1969 and she taught English at Lodi High School for a few semesters before leaving to raise two wonderful children, Jorie and Zachary. For the next 50-years Diane contributed her time to her family and her community, supporting Lodi schools (PTA President in 1981), Hutchins Street Square Foundation, Lodi Memorial Hospital Auxiliaries (Secretary), Omega Nu Sorority, PEO and countless other efforts supporting those in need. She also worked with women at the Salvation Army center for over ten-years and was especially impactful at helping young people feel supported and find balance.
Diane will be remembered for her sense of humor and a lady that truly cared about you. She was selfless, always trying to improve others and her family. She had a special gift of connecting with people in a way that made you feel like you could tell her anything. Her generosity was founded in compassion and service. Her kindness will be remembered by those she touched. She is survived by her husband, Wayne Craig, daughter, Jorie Craig, son, Zachary S. Craig (Jennifer) and grandchildren, Laurie M. Craig, Zachary D. Craig, Tyler R. Craig and brother Clyde (Tex) Dunlap. She was preceded by her parents, Clyde and Jean Dunlap.
The family would like to thank so many who have reached out with expressions of love for our sweet Diane and for the compassionate care received at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial. A Celebration of Life will be announced in several weeks. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Diane's name to the Lodi Memorial Hospital Foundation at www.lmhfoundaton.org. Praise be to our Lord for a life well lived and the blessing of loving Diane.
