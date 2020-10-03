Dianna M. Danley passed on September 13, 2020. She grew up in Lodi, CA with her mother, father, brother and extended Italian family. Dianne attended St. Annes and Lodi High becoming editor of the school newspaper and yearbook. She loved swimming, piano, bicycling, writing, tennis, picnics, camp trips, parties, and holidays with family and friends. Dianna majored in journalism at San Jose State, dropped out and moved to Ocean Beach doing elderly home care. She returned to college at San Diego State and later met her future husband, Robert Danley. They became youth counselors at homes for runaway teens. After earning degrees in psychology, Dianna began her work as school psychologist. Soon after, the couple was blessed with a daughter, Mary. The family lived in Imperial Beach, Cuyamaca and Coronado before moving into the current family home in Santee. Dianna worked in Santee Schools for 29 years earning the award of Teacher of the Year 1999-2000. She has been a caring person to many, always extending her hand to welcome, comfort and nurture those around her. She will be missed and remembered dearly. As Dianna's good friend Evelyn notes, "the angels are bringing her home."

Dianna was laid to rest at Mylar Military Cemetery on Sept. 29, 2020.

