Dillard Lee Riddlesperger was born April 16th, 1936 to Millard & Callie Riddlesperger in Harrison, AR. He was the second of seven children; he had two brothers and four sisters. He moved to California at the age of one, living at the Thornton Farm's his younger years, then in Galt. Dillard's father was a farmer all his life. He attended Galt Schools and was Class of 1953. On July 11th, 1959, he married the love of his life LaVonne Dause. Together they had two children, Cindy & Todd; and three grandkids, Danielle, Susan, & Ryan. In July 2019, Dillard & LaVonne will have been married 60 years. Shortly after he was married in 1959, Dillard was drafted in to the Army. He was stationed in Texas, then Kansas, working in an Army Hospital as a medic. Returning from the service, he went back to work at Palm Iron Bridge Works. He was employed there for 32 years.

In 1987, with the help of his son, he opened his owned welding shop, named R & R Welding.

Dillard loved to golf with his grandson Ryan & friends. He had many hole-in-ones at Dry Creek, Forest Lake, & Elk Horn Country Club. Dillard belonged to many different clubs: Elkhorn Country Club, Micke Grove, Dry Creek Men's Club, Forest Lake, Galt High Booster Club, a life member at Galt Historical Society & Lodi Moose member since 1979. Dillard loved driving his red El Camino pick-up around and taking it to car shows.

Dillard is survived by his wife, LaVonne; daughter, Cindy (Gordon) Bice; grandkids, Danielle Shropshire, Susan (Andrew) Glynn, Ryan (Jackie) Shropshire; great granddaughter, Spencer Shropshire; brothers, Wilford & Kenneth Riddlesperger; sisters, Irma Berreth, Janet Kenyon, & Linda Arellanes. He is preceded in death by his son, Todd Riddlesperger; and sister, Phyllis Ross.

Dillard lost his fight with cancer on Sunday, April 28th, with his family by his side.

Dillard will be missed by his friends of over 70 years, Robert Sienega & Manson Parker, and his little dog.

Viewing will be at Ben Salas Funeral Home in Galt, CA on Thursday, May 2nd from 1-5 pm. A military graveside service will be held at Galt Cemetery on Friday, May 3 at 11am. There will be a reception afterward at SDA Church, in Galt, CA. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from May 1 to May 8, 2019