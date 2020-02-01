Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Zimbelmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Ann Zimbelmann


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Ann Zimbelmann Obituary
Dolores Ann Zimbelmann, 81, died at Fairmont Nursing Home on January 25, 2020.
Dolores was born January 13, 1939 in Stockton, California. She retired from a 33 year career as Secretary / Specialist at Diamond of California. She also worked at Lodi Union High School for 10 years as secretary to the principal and 2 years at Guild Winery as secretary to the sales manager.
Dolores was very active, 60 years, as secretary of the Reunion Committee for the Lodi High Class of 1956.
Dolores enjoyed Hawaii, Lake Tahoe, activities with her family and weekly Yahtzee games and gambling with her long-time friend, Beverly Coldani.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin "Zimmie" and Esther; and brother-in-law, Terry Schweigerdt. She is survived by her sister, Judy Schweigerdt; nieces and nephew, Sandy (Dino) Boccia, Suzie Collins and Scott (Jodi) Schweigerdt; and great nieces and great nephew, Breanne (Alan) Maas, Tiffany (John) Berwick and John (Tarah) Schweigerdt.
A private family service was previously held through Cherokee Memorial.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 1 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -