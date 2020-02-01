|
Dolores Ann Zimbelmann, 81, died at Fairmont Nursing Home on January 25, 2020.
Dolores was born January 13, 1939 in Stockton, California. She retired from a 33 year career as Secretary / Specialist at Diamond of California. She also worked at Lodi Union High School for 10 years as secretary to the principal and 2 years at Guild Winery as secretary to the sales manager.
Dolores was very active, 60 years, as secretary of the Reunion Committee for the Lodi High Class of 1956.
Dolores enjoyed Hawaii, Lake Tahoe, activities with her family and weekly Yahtzee games and gambling with her long-time friend, Beverly Coldani.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin "Zimmie" and Esther; and brother-in-law, Terry Schweigerdt. She is survived by her sister, Judy Schweigerdt; nieces and nephew, Sandy (Dino) Boccia, Suzie Collins and Scott (Jodi) Schweigerdt; and great nieces and great nephew, Breanne (Alan) Maas, Tiffany (John) Berwick and John (Tarah) Schweigerdt.
A private family service was previously held through Cherokee Memorial.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 1 to Feb. 7, 2020