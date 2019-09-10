|
|
Dolores J. (Sullivan) von Berg passed away on September 7, 2019 at the age of 89. Dolores was born in Sonora, CA on February 22, 1930 to Timothy Sullivan and Hilda Bergstrom Sullivan. Both families are recognized by the Tuolmne City Historical Museum as pioneer settlers. Dolores lived for many years in Toulumne City, CA, graduating from Summerville High in 1948. Dolores was married to Victor von Berg from 1949 until his passing in 2012, and has lived in Lodi from 1954 to the present.
Dolores is survived by her son Steve (Carol) and daughter Lenore Nies (Larry). Dolores has a granddaughter Tami Somera (Ed) and two grandsons Bret von Berg (Nicole) and Eric von Berg (Elishia). She has four great-grandchildren, Jacob Somera, Sarah and Paige von Berg, and Ryker von Berg. Dolores is also survived by her sister Melody Sullivan Burns, the Burns family, members of the Nies family. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and great-granddaughter Gabrielle Somera.
After graduating high school, Dolores worked in the Tuolumne County Recorders Office for several years. With the birth of her children, she became a stay-at-home mom, remaining active as a room mother and PTA officer at Lincoln School in Lodi. In 1970 she attended Humphrey's Business School, and after receiving her certificate of completion, she was immediately hired by Lodi Unified as a personnel secretary. She spent over twenty happy years there, making numerous friends along the way. Many teachers credited her for being a positive influence on their careers.
Dolores loved big band music and going to the Riverboat on the Delta. She also enjoyed dancing, even though she was an amputee since early childhood. As a child she spent many months recovering from surgeries in the Shriners Hospital in SF, never letting her disability define her as a person.
Dolores and Victor loved animals, especially dogs. They fostered/adopted many dogs for PALS and Animal Friends.
The past nine years Dolores had resided at The Ashley Place/Balance. She loved playing Bingo, doing word searches, listening to the weekly performers, and making arts and crafts until dementia got the best of her. During this time, she never lost her smile or sense of humor and was a friend to all. We'd like to thank her special friends Curtis, Linda, Scotty, and the Ashley caregivers, especially Veronica R., Michelle, and Melissa O. for their excellent care and comfort. Vitas Hospice also provided excellent care in her final days.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , PALS, Animal Friends Connection, or Hospice services.
Visitation will be at Cherokee Memorial, 831 Industrial Way, on Thursday, September 12 from 2 pm to 8 pm. Internment will be private.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Sept. 10 to Sept. 17, 2019