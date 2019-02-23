Home

Dolores Lopez, 82, died Sunday at her home in Lockeford after a long illness. Her husband of 47 years, Tom Lopez, was at her side.
Dolores had an amazing spirit, a contagious laugh, and a very generous heart. She had a knack for hospitality; friends and family often crowded her house. She loved to cook, garden, paint, sew, and play classical music on the piano. She was a woman of many talents. She also loved to go fishing and catch her limit.
Dolores was born in Browns Valley, CA and graduated from Washington High School in Fremont. She worked at Lockheed in Santa Clara and for San Joaquin County.
She is survived by her husband, her daughter Shelley, and four grandchildren: Siri and Josh Cota, Jennifer and Rebecca Glasman. She had one great-granddaughter, Lillia Carter. She will be truly missed and loved by all.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 23 to Mar. 1, 2019
