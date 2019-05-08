Doloris Evans Holloway passed away unexpectedly April 27, 2019 in Vista, California at the age of 66. Deloris was born on February 1, 1953 in Lodi, California, the daughter of William E and Sibyl Evans. She was raised in Lodi, attended local schools, and graduated from Lodi High School and CSUS. Deloris attended Temple Baptist Church. She is survived by her loving husband, Ron and their children, Corey, his wife, Haley, and their daughter, Ashley. In addition she is survived by two grandchildren, Isabella and Bryson.

Deloris is also survived by her siblings Paul Evans (Liz), Jerry Evans (Colleen), Darlene Gribaudo (Galen), Wes Evans (Lynn), and Maxine Hackworth. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews along with a large extended family. Deloris was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law Dan Hackworth.

Dee was a loving wife, and a caring mother and grandmother. She had a beautiful smile, a joyful personality, and was blessed with many talents. She was a creative cook, an avid gardener, an adventurous travel planner, and had unique fashion sense. She appreciated music and loved to sing and dance. She was blessed with many friends and family who will miss her.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 4:00 PM at the Alta Vista Botanical Gardens, 1270 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista, California, 92084. Donations may be made to the Botanical Gardens or the .