St Paul Lutheran Church
701 S Pleasant Ave
Lodi, CA 95240
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Collins Family Funeral Home
123 N School Street
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
701 S Pleasant Ave.
Interment
Following Services
Lodi Memorial Cemetery
Don Jones Obituary
Don Williams Jones was born June 18, 1964 in North Dakota, he passed away February 17, 2019 in Lodi, CA. Raised and educated in Lodi, Don graduated from Tokay High School and then went to work as a Technician at General Mills. After retiring from General Mills Don went to work part-time for the City of Lodi Parks Dept and he had his own gardening service for many years. He is survived by his wife; Teresa of Lodi, children: Hannah Metcalf (Justin) of Twin Falls, Idaho, and Ashley Jones of Sacramento, and his granddaughters; Payton and Harper Metcalf of Twin Falls.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Donald and Clarice Jones. Friends may visit Monday, February 25th from Noon until 8:00 p.m. at Collins Family Funeral Home, 123 N School Street, and are invited to attend funeral services on Tuesday, February 26th, 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 701 S Pleasant Ave., with interment at Lodi Memorial Cemetery immediately following. Collins Family Funeral is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 27, 2019
