Dona Loris Bohnet, 90 of Lodi, went to be with her Lord on July 4, 2020. She was born on June 1, 1930 in Lodi to Arno and Laura (Boese) Bohnet.
She is survived by her brother, Gary Bohnet, of Lodi; two nephews, Mark O'Briant (wife Julie) of Corvallis OR and Ross O'Briant (wife Brittany) of Poway CA; a great niece, Baily O'Briant; and great nephew, David O'Briant of Corvallis OR.
Dona was preceded in death by her father, Arno in 1965; mother, Laura in 1942; step-mother, Rose in 2009; and sister, Arline O'Briant in 2015.
She received her grade school education at the Live Oak School located on South 99 Hwy and graduated from Lodi Union High School in 1948. She continued her education by attending Stockton College (now Delta College) receiving her AA degree. After graduation she worked as a receptionist and bookkeeper for 3 years with Bischof and Follendorf Accounting in Lodi, before being employed with the City of Lodi Electric Utility Department for 40 years. She retired in 1994 and enjoyed her retirement by doing some traveling with her sister in her motor home and doing volunteer work.
Dona was a member of GracePoint Church (formerly Temple Baptist Church) and enjoyed serving as a Deaconess, helping in the church library, and volunteering when called upon plus the years she spent singing in the choir. She also was an active member in several local organizations which included the Lodi Community Concert Assoc. Lodi Historical Society and Lodi Business & Professional Women.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Loel's Senior Center, 105 South Washington St, Lodi, Ca 95240, GracePoint Church, 801 South Lower Sacramento Road, Lodi, CA 95242 or a charity of ones choice.
Lodi Funeral Home handling arrangements. Please visit www.lodifuneralhome.com
Services are private.