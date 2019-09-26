Home

First Baptist Church
267 N Mills Ave
Lodi, CA 95242
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
267 N. Mills Ave.
Lodi, CA
Donald C "Don" Gibson Obituary
Don Gibson, 83, a long-time resident of Clements, Ca., went to be with his Savior on Sept. 12, 2019, with his loving family by his bedside. Don retired from East Bay Municipal Utilities District in 1992, where he was Assistant Superintendent. Since then, most of his time was spent farming his grapes and walnuts on his property on the hill where he and his wife raised their 3 children.
Don is missed by his wife of 60 yrs, Gayle; 3 children, Shelley Martin (Tim), Greg Gibson (Lisa), and Bryan Gibson (Karen); 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 1 sister; as well as other family and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Nov. 2, 2019, at 11:00am at the First Baptist Church, 267 N. Mills Ave., Lodi, CA 95242.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3, 2019
