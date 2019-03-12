Donald Elwood Hart was born on February 14, 1929 in Lodi, California to Elwood A. and Melita (Warnke) Hart. He went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 25, 2019. He wanted to get to his 90th birthday, which he did.

Attended Lafayette School and Lodi Union High. Active in Future Farmers of America. Graduated in 1948. Saw active duty in the Korean War where he was awarded the Purple Heart for his injuries. Returned to Lodi. Married Opal L. Rose in May 1953 in Mt. Vernon, Missouri. Lived in Lodi, worked on the Western Pacific Railroad and Union Pacific in maintenance. Retired after 41 years. He also farmed along with his dad and brothers. They had a small dairy and farmed hay, tomatoes, corn, and watermelon. He had a farmers heart.

He was a member of Bethel Open Bible Church in his growing up years and later Faith Fellowship (Lifeline Community Church). Many dear friends in both churches. He and Opal fostered 8 children in their home in the 1970's. Traveled to Washington, Oregon, and Hawaii during his retirement years. Enjoyed listening and watching Giants and A's games, reading the Bible, newspapers, and playing and working side by side with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his daughter Vonnie Bergthold (Ernie), and 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Brother Howard (JoAnne) and Sister Helen Laam, nieces ,nephews and cousins.

Preceded in death by his wife of 48 years Opal, his parents Elwood and Melita, brother Doyle, and granddaughter Sarah Beth Bergthold.

The family would like to thank Vienna Nursing & Rehab and Hospice of San Joaquin for the excellent care they gave him.

Private Commital was at Cherokee Memorial Park on March 5, 2019 at 11 am. Celebration of Life at Lifeline Community Church at 500 Park St. Lodi at 1 pm on March 16, 2019. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2019