Donald J Morita, age 97, of Lodi, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Don was born on June 23,1921 in Fresno, CA to Kamekichi Morita and Masano Nakamoto Morita. As a boy he attended racially segregated schools in Fresno and Florin, CA. In second grade he met the love of his life, Agnes Yamada. They were almost inseparable for over 70 years; with the exception of his time spent serving in the US Army during World War II.

Don was a beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who dedicated his life to helping others. A World War II veteran, he served with honor in the United States Army Military Intelligence Service. He bravely left the Japanese internment camp where his family was incarcerated to enlist and serve his birth country. He was instrumental in establishing the Lodi chapter of the Japanese American Citizens' League, and served on the board for several years. He enjoyed helping others in any way needed, from business advice to assistance with employment, meals, or companionship. Don maintained his license as a self-employed real estate broker; even in his 90's, never allowing it to lapse.

He was humble, generous, and honest, holding the highest integrity in business and in family life. He loved fishing the Delta in his early years, founding the Lucky Anglers fishing club, and hosting his coveted fishing derby dinner every January. In his later years, he loved visiting the Indian casino. There he enjoyed visiting with friends, playing slot machines, and sharing his winnings. He liked watching a good San Francisco Giants or 49ers game, reading Louis L'Amour novels, and sharing fruits and vegetables which he grew in his garden.

Don was above all passionate and proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He told everyone how many of each he had, taking great pleasure when those numbers grew. This pride shown in his amusement with wearing his "Just Call Me Grandpa" hat.

He is preceded in death by wife Agnes Yamada Morita; parents Kamekichi Morita and Masano Morita; sisters, Marian Kodama, and Rosie Morita; and brother Goro Morita.?Mr. Morita is survived by children, Dennis Morita (Rosetta) of Lodi, CA, Lucy Yamamoto (Ron) of Lodi, CA, Calvin Morita (Nancy) of Lodi, CA, and Suzie Morita-Endow (Ellen) of Lodi, CA; 11 Grandchildren; 16 Great-grandchildren; 1 Great-great-grandchild; brothers Jim Morita, John Morita, Gene Morita and sister Amy Morita all of Lodi, CA.

Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 12, 2019