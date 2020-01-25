|
Donald N. Hawkinson of Lodi was called to his heavenly home on January 20, 2020. He was born in Stockton on Sept. 15, 1936 to Wendell and Ruby Hawkinson. He was also welcomed by an 11-year-old brother, Wendell, Jr.
Don attended Stockton schools and obtained his AA Degree from Stockton College (now SJDC) in 1956. During the course of his career in public safety, he also earned over 100 units in Criminal Justice and Fire Science.
After a 2 year stint in the Army (all at Ford Ord), Don served a total of 27 years with the City of Lodi as a Police Officer, Fire Fighter and Arson Investigator. He most recently retired after 25 years as a Lodi Police Partners volunteer for a total of 52 years of public service.
Don's artistic ability and steady hand became evident as a child. As the winner of a drawing contest at age 8, he was invited to meet famed artist Norman Rockwell. He later developed a lifelong love of woodworking. Don was also an award winning marksman who mentored many as a teacher for Hunter Safety and Citizens Awareness.
Don donned several unusual costumes during his career, the most notable being a full-size Smokey-the-Bear suit which he wore for classroom presentations and the Grim Reaper which was effectively scary for the Every 15-minutes programs at both high schools.
Don enjoyed RV camping. He and his wife traveled from Mexico to Canada and throughout the western United States. Don was an active member of Temple Baptist (now GracePointe) Church for 50+ years. He was responsible for developing and ran the security program there for 10 years. He also served as a Deacon and Sunday School class president.
Don is survived by his wife of 55 years, Kathleen; his daughter, Carolyn Pruett (Greg); and grandsons, Michael and David, all of Oklahoma City, OK; niece, Yvonne Glines; and nephew, Phil Hawkinson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wendell and Ruby Hawkinson; his brother, Wendell Jr.; a son, David; grandson, Daniel; and granddaughter, Aurora.
The graveside committal will be private. The family is planning a public Memorial Service in March at GracePoint Church which will be announced later.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to GracePoint Church.
