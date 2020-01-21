|
Donald Leonard, 95, passed away peacefully in his sleep January 13, 2020. He had spent the evening before watching football and catching up on politics. Two of his favorite past time. He also loved casinos and softball.
Donald was born in Mendon, Ohio on January 31, 1924 to Clifford nad Mary Leonard.
Donald graduated a year ahead and started working at S.S. Kresge (now K-Mart). There he met the love of his life, Ethel Dingledine.
In 1942, he was drafted into the Army Air Forces. Donald was stationed in South Carolina. He and Ethel married, but soon he was shipped to Italy for two long years.
Returning to the states, Donald worked in tool and die until moving to Stockton in 1971. Then he worked for Prudential until his retirement due to disability.
Donald and Ethel were active in church until health issues interfered.
Donald was not only a great father to his daughter, Kathleen Kollars of Lodi, and his son, James Leonard (Debbie) of Modesto, but a loving uncle to five nieces and nephews and their families.
The family wishes to thank William Fox, his caregiver for the past several years, for helping Donald have a comfortable life.
Donald was generous to all who needed help. He was also a most honest man. He always lived his life his way and was at great peace with himself, as he waited to join Ethel in Heaven.
Services will be at the mausoleum at Memorial Cemetery on Pine Street in Lodi, January 23, 2020 at 11:30 a.m.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 27, 2020