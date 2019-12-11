Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home
831 Industrial Way
Lodi, CA 95241
(209) 334-9613
Service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home
831 Industrial Way
Lodi, CA 95241
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Stiles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Richard Stiles


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Richard Stiles Obituary
Donald Richard Stiles, 89, of Lodi, CA, enjoyed life to the fullest until he passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital. He was loved by all and will be missed!
He was born August 15, 1930, son of the late Grant and Elizabeth (Blum) Stiles from Wheeling.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Marie (May) Stiles; daughter, Robin Elaine May (Stiles) Aloitti; and granddaughter, Jeanine Aliotti.
Don is survived by his wife, Debra Rodacker; and his five children, Linda (Stiles) Shook, Dawn Stiles, Lori (Stiles) Palomino, Jill (Stiles) Dunnam and Jeff Stiles. He has eleven great grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Services are Sunday, 12/15/2019 from 10am to 11am at Vineyard Chapel in Cherokee Memorial Park at 14165 N. Beckman Road, Lodi, CA 95240.
For full obituary, to sign Guest Book and send condolences go to: https://www.cherokeememorial.com/services-obituaries/2019/11/29/donald-stiles.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Dec. 11 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -