Donald Richard Stiles, 89, of Lodi, CA, enjoyed life to the fullest until he passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital. He was loved by all and will be missed!
He was born August 15, 1930, son of the late Grant and Elizabeth (Blum) Stiles from Wheeling.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Marie (May) Stiles; daughter, Robin Elaine May (Stiles) Aloitti; and granddaughter, Jeanine Aliotti.
Don is survived by his wife, Debra Rodacker; and his five children, Linda (Stiles) Shook, Dawn Stiles, Lori (Stiles) Palomino, Jill (Stiles) Dunnam and Jeff Stiles. He has eleven great grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Services are Sunday, 12/15/2019 from 10am to 11am at Vineyard Chapel in Cherokee Memorial Park at 14165 N. Beckman Road, Lodi, CA 95240.
For full obituary, to sign Guest Book and send condolences go to: https://www.cherokeememorial.com/services-obituaries/2019/11/29/donald-stiles.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Dec. 11 to Dec. 17, 2019