Donna May Frey, 65, from Lodi, CA, passed away on July 3rd, 2020 at Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz, CA. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her more then we can say, the mark she left on the world can never be equaled.

She was born on November 22nd, 1954 to Robert and Florence McCreery. She had a big beautiful family that she loved with all of her heart. She was survived by her husband, Dennis Frey; her daughter, Dione Stanhope; and son-in-law, Troy Stanhope; granddaughter, Megan List, grandson-in-law, David List; grandson, Shane Silveira; grandson, Drake Silveira; great grandson, Ronin List; and great granddaughter, Emery List. She had a large family with several siblings; Florence Crowell, Kay Williams, Laura Canaday, Pat McCreery, Jim (Jackie) McCreery, Mary (Bob) Bandoni and Roberta (Rhett) Ernst. Along with several nieces and nephews. Donna also leaves behind her extended family / co-workers at Lodi Memorial Hospital where she worked for over 30 years. She was loved by so many, she was caring and gave all of herself to help and be there for others. She had a big beautiful contagious smile that anyone who had the privilege of meeting her would never forget.

She loved to travel, garden, spend time with family and her very beloved pets.

She is preceded in death by her father, Robert McCreery; mother, Florence McCreery; brother, Fred Williams; and nephew, Tony Conte lll.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

"When tomorrow starts without me, I will not be here to see,

That the sun will rise and find your eyes; filled with tears for me,

But please know you're always in my heart, and I will forever love you,

And know, each time you think of me, I will be missing you too.

So when tomorrow starts without me don't think we're far apart,

For every time you think of me I'm right here in your heart."



