Doris Lila Shates passed away at home on May 5, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born in Elgin, North Dakota on June 20, 1926 to Elizabeth Meintzer Strohmaier and John Strohmaier. Doris was the fourth of seven children. Her parents were German immigrants from Russia who came to homestead on a farm in North Dakota. Hurt by the depression and the drought of the Dust Bowl, the family sold the farm and moved to Lodi when Doris was eight. She attended Needham School and Lodi High School.

Doris moved to Richmond in 1944 where she met the love of her life, Raymond Lewis Shates. After a six-week courtship, they married in Reno, NV. They were married for 73 years until his death in 2018. Doris and Ray lived for many years with Ray's widowed mother and helped raise his two younger brothers. They started their own family in 1960 eventually adopting four children.

Before adopting their first child, Doris was a beautician and owned a beauty shop in Berkeley. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed cross stitching, quilting, and scrapbooking. She was also an avid reader and, at the time of her passing, was waiting for the latest Danielle Steel book from Amazon. She enjoyed adult coloring books and enormous jigsaw puzzles. Doris was always busy.

Doris had a wonderful sense of humor and was a great listener. Her greatest role was being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She was affectionately known as "Nana" by her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Doris is survived by her brother John Strohmaier, son Dan Shates (Cari), daughters Heidi Yurong (Rocky) and Amy Shates, grandchildren Heather Shates, Scott Shates, Nicole Duval Nottingham (Troy) and Grant Duval (Shannon) and six great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Ray, son Scott Shates, sisters Esther Mueller, Martha Gaub and Edna Simmons and brothers Victor and Ervin Strohmaier.

Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing on Saturday, May 11th , 2019, from 12-8 pm and service on Monday, May 13th, 2019, at 1:00 pm both at the Cherokee Memorial Park Vineyard Chapel, 14165 N. Beckman Rd in Lodi. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from May 10 to May 17, 2019