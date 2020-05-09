Doris passed away May 2, 2020 in Fair Oaks, California at the age of 97. Born on January 4, 1923 in Lodi, CA to Fred and Maud Veit, Doris attended Lodi High School, graduating in 1941. Married to Robert Lagomarsino in 1944, she traveled with her young family to Germany in 1949 and again in 1954. While living overseas, Doris visited neighboring countries and counseled other military wives in the ways of military life.

In 1973, Doris moved to the San Francisco area to work and live for the next 28 years. After her retirement from accounting, she moved closer to her children and grandchildren in the Sacramento area. Doris loved her family and reading biographies. She was known for her homemade cookies and sense of style. She was always there for a friend in need. Doris belonged to Faith Lutheran Church and had a longtime involvement in the LWML.

Doris is preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Pearl, Marie and Irene; and her brothers, Walter and Earl. She is survived by her sister, Lois; her children, Michael (Sandy), Bruce (Caren), Christy, John (Cheryle) and Adele (Carl); 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. The family appreciates the special care she received at River Fountains in Lodi and Vitas Hospice.

