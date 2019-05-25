Services United Congregational Church 701 S Hutchins St Lodi, CA 95240 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM United Congregational Church corner of Hutchins and Tokay Lodi , CA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Doris McCaughna Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Doris McCaughna

Obituary Condolences Flowers Doris McCaughna passed away at her home on April 30, 2019 at the age of 94. She was born in Stockton, California, the first of two children of George and Gladys Pettey. She lost her beloved sister Mildred "Millie" Johnson who died of cancer at age 37. Doris was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and, cousin. She was first raised out in the country a few miles east of Lodi, CA. The family then moved to Linden, CA where she attended school. Later, they moved to Stockton, CA where she also attended school, eventually graduating from Stockton High School in 1944. She then enrolled in Chapman College in southern California, where she majored in music and met her future husband of 65 years, Eldred "Mac" McCaughna. They were married after college in Stockton, CA on June 28, 1949. Doris and Mac kept up many relationships with friends and roommates from college. She taught two years of elementary school while residing in Stockton. Then, after raising a family, she taught many years in Migrant Education while living in Lodi.

Doris was a devout Christian and was a member of several churches including the First Christian Church of Stockton, then one of the first members of the Mayfair Christian Church in Stockton. Later, she attended the First Christian Church of Lodi, and most recently the United Congregational Church in Lodi. She played organ and piano at several churches.

Doris was a long time member of the Lodi branch of the American Association of University Women which promotes equity and education for women and girls. In 1994 the Lodi AUW recognized her along with Lois Borchardt and Pat Robison for their work founding the Women's Center of Lodi which makes critical intervention services available to battered women. With her thirst for knowledge she enjoyed meeting with her Be Informed group. Both Doris and Mac were long-time members of the Lodi Community Concerts.

Doris and Mac loved to spend many days at the family property back in the redwoods in Aptos, CA, near Santa Cruz. They especially enjoyed many Thanksgivings with their family, relatives, nieces and a nephew and their families. She enjoyed many camping trips to the Eastern Sierras and the Twin Lakes Area near the town of Bridgeport, near an area where Mac grew up as a boy. Doris and Mac made several trips to Europe visiting several countries. They took a ferry up to Alaska a year after Doris survived a major bout with cancer while in her seventies.

Doris had a great sense of humor like her husband. She loved to watch reruns of the Andy Griffith Show and Mash. She loved to write Letters to the Editor, especially about gun control. She was known for her patience, but could still be vocal about certain issues. Some of her most joyful times were when her son, Chris, would bring her dearly loved daughter-in-law, Kelly, and her two very special grandchildren, Shawn (13) and Sydney (11) for visits.

Doris is survived by her sons, Jeff, Murray, Kent, and Chris (Kelly); her grandchildren, Shawn and Sydney; her nieces, Donna (Rick) Graffis and Diana Boydston, and her nephew Derk (Mary) Johnson.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Mac; her sister, Mildred; and her niece, Debbie Clark, who died of cancer in her forties.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 15th at 11:00 am at the United Congregational Church, corner of Hutchins and Tokay in Lodi. Donations may be made to the church, or to the , or VITAS Healthcare, 16956 S. Harlan Rd. Ste. 2F, Lathrop, CA 95330. The family would like to thank all of Doris's healthcare providers.