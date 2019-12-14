|
|
Dorothy L. Vitale, age 98, of Lodi, passed away on Dec. 2, 2019. Dorothy was born March 3, 1921 in Chicago, IL. She came to Lodi in 1947 and met her husband, Joe Vitale, and they were married on June 20, 1947. During her married life, she took a position at the Lodi Unified School District and worked there for 26 years. Joe was employed at PG&E, and in 1983 they both retired and later in 1989 they decided to move to Lahaina, Maui, HI and resided there for 13 years. Joe passed suddenly on June 4, 2002, and Dorothy decided to move back to Lodi to spend the rest of her years with her family and friends.
She is survived by her older son, Tom Vitale and wife, Chris, of Spearfish, SD, and her younger son, Tim Vitale and his wife Radyne, of Mountain Ranch, CA. She has one granddaughter, Lisa A. Vitale and her husband of San Ramon, CA. She has two sisters, Tomasine Nitschke of Lodi, and Shirley Spencer of Reno, NV. She also left behind many dear relatives of her husband that she considered as her family.
During her lifetime, she busied herself with many organizations. In Maui, she was the President for several years for the Maui Christian Women's Club as well as President of the Lahaina Local Chapter AARP. She was also active in church work at the Lahaina Baptist Church. Later in Lodi she became a member of the Widows Club, which was a saving grace for her after the death of her husband. She was also a member of Temple Baptist Church of Lodi.
Funeral services will be private. A celebration will be held at a later date; contact Tommy Nitschke for more information at 209-333-0438.
Donations may be made in her name to Mission Funds, Temple Baptist Church or to Open Doors, P.O. Box 27001, Santa Ana, CA.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Dec. 14 to Dec. 21, 2019