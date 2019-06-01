Dorothy Lorraine Bell, 85, passed away after a short illness surrounded by her family on May 26th, 2019 at Vienna Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lodi, CA. She was born in Stockton, CA to parents: Melvin Oscar Weber and Madeline Dalton. Dorothy was raised on a farm in nearby Lockeford, CA. She graduated from Lodi Union High School in 1951. She spent the majority of her life as a homemaker in the surrounding area. Dorothy was a devoted Mother and Grandmother who was always involved in the lives of her children and grandchildren. Though she didn't have any major hobbies we all knew how much she loved to watch her NASCAR races.

Dorothy was preceded in death by two of her children, Son: Timothy Ringer; Daughter: Sidney Martin. She is survived by her two other children, Son: James Ringer; Daughter: Sherrie Ringer (of Lodi). Dorothy also had 6 grandchildren; Patricia Druffel, Cindy Allen, Melissa Barroga, Lisa Dutra, Krisstina Harrell, and Jordan Martin, as well as 3 great-grandchildren.

Services for Dorothy will be held on Tuesday, June 4th at 10 am in the Garden of the Trees at Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi CA. Reception to follow at the Eagles Hall of Lodi, 217 E Lockeford St. Her loving presence will be missed. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from June 1 to June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary