Dorothy M. Burdue
1931-2020
Dorothy Maxine Burdue was the eldest of two girls born to Robert and Anna Dorothy Herscher in South Dakota. She relocated to California as a young girl and married her high school sweetheart, John Burdue, at the age of 20. Together, they had 11 children: Catherine Lipp, Robert Burdue, David Burdue, Cindi Karzen, Marie and Bill Van Rys, Barbara and David Zetter, Pamela and Jim Buzo, Brian and Dawn Burdue, Rick Burdue and Debra and Jonathon Bell. She has numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister and son, David.
The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life Mass at her residence on Micke Grove Road on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1 pm. Please RSVP to 209-327-5190 with name and number of guests. Please arrive early to get situated and bring own lawn chair for seating.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Sep. 23 to Sep. 29, 2020.
