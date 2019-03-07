|
Dorothy M. Potter passed away of natural causes on March 2, 2019, at the age of 92. Dorothy was born June 14, 1926 in Clinton, IL, to Perry and Victoria Burton. She had one brother and one sister. She lived in Clinton until she married Robert Potter in 1944. She loved children and animals. She was very active in her church, teaching children's Sabbath School classes, and as a church Pianist. She was also a girls counselor in Pathfinders.
She is survived by her husband, four children, eleven grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and one great great-granddaughter. One son preceded her in death in 2012. She will be laid to rest at Cherokee Memorial Park in a private service.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 7 to Mar. 14, 2019