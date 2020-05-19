Dorothy Elayne Pendleton, Nee West, died May 11, 2020 at a senior care facility in Lodi. She was born October 4, 1925 in Minneapolis, MN, where she met and married Bruce in 1948. The Golden State was their dream destination and they settled in Sacramento. Dorothy was a lifelong enthusiast of the Hollywood Golden Age and Big Band music, especially since she had vacationed in Los Angeles in the 1940's.
Dorothy worked into a career as a Dental Assistant and eventually became dental office manager in Sacramento, CA. Her post career interests in Lodi included membership in the Lodi Garden Club, Haute Couture Society, and LOEL Senior Center. Her biggest thrill was a trip to Paris with her daughter Susan and Granddaughter Nicole in 2000.
She was a tireless caregiver to her mother and later her husband Bruce. She belonged to Emanuel Lutheran Church in Lodi. She is survived by son, Bruce M. Pendleton III (Mary) of San Diego; daughter, Susan Lipinski (Stephen) of Lodi; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; as well as, her sister, Beverly Sommerdorf.
Due to current virus restrictions, a memorial service has been postponed, information will be updated. Memorial Contributions may be made in her name to: Emanuel Lutheran Church, 1540 W. Lodi Ave., Lodi, CA. 95242 or Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Rd., Ste 300, Jacksonville, FL. 32256.
Collins Family Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Lodi-News Sentinel on May 19, 2020.