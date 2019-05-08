Doug Frueh, 72, of Lodi, passed away suddenly in his home on May 3, 2019. He was born on November 3, 1946 in Harvey, North Dakota to Herbert and Luella Frueh, the third of four children. The family moved to Lodi in 1954 due to Doug's severe asthma. He graduated from Lodi High School in 1964, excelling in basketball and track. He attended Fresno Pacific College where he continued to have an outstanding athletic career in both sports. While there, he earned his teaching credential and also met his wife, Susan, of 51 years. His first 2 years of teaching were in Nova Scotia, Canada with Christian Service. Doug then returned to Lodi and taught for 38 years in the Lodi School District, starting briefly at Lawrence School before moving to Morada Middle School. Doug then landed a position at Tokay High School as a PE teacher where he spent the majority of his teaching career up until retirement. At Tokay, he coached basketball and soccer, and served as athletic director for a few years. Along with teaching, Doug was an active member of Vinewood Community Church leading Sunday School classes and Boys Brigade, acting as deacon, and ministering through the church basketball league. He also faithfully served with the Gideon's Bible program, passing out bibles and boldly sharing the gospel. In the last few years of his life, he enjoyed camping with dear friends, travelling to visit beloved family members, exploring new countries and places, playing with his grandchildren, and spending time with friends that were considered family. He was a lover of the Lord and people and always a teacher at heart.

Doug is survived by his wife, Susan, daughters Denise Dick (Brian) of Olathe, KS and Cindy Frueh of San Diego, 2 granddaughters (Mallory and Taylor Dick), brothers Marlowe Frueh of Reedley, Dick Frueh of Lodi, and sister Becky Holley (Kerry) of Lodi.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, May 13th at 11:00am at Vinewood Community Church, 1900 W. Vine St. Lodi, CA 95242. Donations can be made to The Gideon's International gideons.org or Vinewood Community Church vinewoodchurch.com Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from May 8 to May 15, 2019