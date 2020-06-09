Douglas Bernet Wied, a former Lodi resident of nearly 30 years, passed away on May 29, 2020, in Ventura, CA, surrounded by his children. A retired banking executive and a devoted husband and father, Doug will best be remembered for his love of family and friends, generous spirit, sense of humor and leadership within his church and community.

Born in San Diego, CA, Doug graduated from Crawford High School, where he was editor of the school paper, and earned a BA in history from the University of California, Berkeley. At Berkeley, he was a resident of the historic Bowles Hall and a cannoneer for the rally committee.

After college, Doug entered the United States Navy Reserve and attended Officer Candidate School in Newport, RI. He served aboard the U.S.S. Duluth (LPD-6) during the Vietnam War and was discharged at the rank of Lieutenant.

While stationed in San Diego, Doug met Christine Goscinski, and they married in February 1971. They moved to Lodi in 1977, where they raised their family, before moving to Ventura in 2006. Doug and Christine enjoyed a loving and steadfast marriage of nearly 43 years until Christine's passing in 2013. They had three children, a daughter and two sons, and two grandchildren.

Doug's career in banking and as a trust officer spanned 42 years. In 1977, he joined Union Safe Deposit Bank in Stockton, CA, where he built and ran the bank's trust department over 23 years. He also led the trust department for Community Bank of San Joaquin, and managed regional trust services for Mid-State Bank and Trust and Rabobank in Ventura. Doug was greatly respected by his peers and clients, who valued his expertise and professionalism. He retired from banking in 2013.

Doug had a tremendous love of music and musical performance. In his youth, he played saxophone in the Bonham Brothers Boys Band in San Diego. He was a great supporter of the Stockton Symphony Association, serving on its board and as its president. He also sat on the board of the New West Symphony and was a past president of the Ventura Music Festival.

A lifelong member of the Episcopal Church, Doug attended the Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist in Lodi, where he served on the vestry, including terms as senior warden. He also sang in the choir and was on the building committee that led construction of the church's worship space on Lower Sacramento Road. After moving to Ventura, he and Christine joined St. Paul's Episcopal Church where they continued to be active members of the congregation. Doug also loved to travel with Christine, with some of their favorite destinations being Hawaii, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong and St. Martin. He was likewise fond of touring national parks and camping in his travel trailer. He enjoyed growing vegetables in his backyard garden and had an avid interest in history. His quick wit allowed him to meet any occasion with a clever pun or appropriate quote, and he had a way of endearing himself to just about everyone around him. Most of all, he enjoyed relaxing with friends and family over good food, lively conversation and a nice glass of wine or single malt scotch.

In late 2019, Doug was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer, which contributed to his passing. He is survived by his brothers, Jack (Emily) and Tom (Barbara); and his three children and their families, Jennifer (Jeff) Wied Schmitt and granddaughter, Katharine; Aaron (Heather) Wied and grandson, Christopher; and the Rev. Gethin (Meredith) Wied. He is preceded in death by his wife, Christine; his parents, John and Barbara; and his brothers, Bruce and Robert.

Celebration of Life memorials will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to St. John's Episcopal Church Lodi, the Stockton Symphony Association or San Joaquin County Historical Society.

