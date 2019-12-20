|
Doyle Flory, 75, fought hard during the month of November to recover from numerous heart attacks, but finally went to be with his Lord and his son, Jason, on December 13.
Doyle was born to Bill and Zelia Flory on April 11, 1944 in Clinton, Arkansas. He was the fourth of six children.
Doyle graduated from Galt High School in 1962. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a reservist from 1964-1970. His life's vocation was as an ironworker (reinforcing steel) and later supervisor/management.
He married his high school sweetheart, Lana Williams, on Sept 4, 1965. They had two sons, Jason and Nathan.
Doyle was an avid golfer and sports fan.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother; his sister, Joyce; brother, Harold; and his son, Jason.
He is survived by his wife, Lana; son, Nathan, his brother, Ken Flory; sisters, Jeanette Tansey and Sharon Collins; granddaughters MacKenzie Shaw (Connor), Noel Pickett, Rebecca Flory; and three great-grandsons, Bennett, Lyle and Edison Shaw.
Doyle was dearly loved and will be dearly missed.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Dec. 20 to Dec. 26, 2019