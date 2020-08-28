1/1
Drew West Cassinelli
1987-2020
It is with heavy hearts we mourn the loss of Drew West Cassinelli, 32, of Stockton. Drew passed unexpectedly in his sleep on Friday, August 14th. 
Those who knew Drew will always remember his deep patriotism as well as his quiet kindness. We will miss his stories.
Drew was born in South Lake Tahoe, California. He loved to ride balls to the wall on his Yamaha YZ80 when he was young. Drew attended Meyers Elementary, Lake Tahoe Middle School, and South Lake Tahoe High before moving to Lodi and attending Lodi High. He worked as a diesel mechanic.
Most evenings he could be found playing video games, curled up with his cat, Cloudy, and competing in spicy food challenges. Drew enjoyed camping at Patrick's Point, and grilling with family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, and his best buddy, Charlie. 
Drew is survived by his parents, brother, Colby (Shannon); nephew, Jaxson; as well as family and friends who will miss him sorely.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Green Beret Foundation, The American Cancer Society, or the American Humane Society. If you find yourself thinking about Drew, get a lotto scratcher and imagine the possibilities.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Aug. 28 to Sep. 3, 2020.
