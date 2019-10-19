Home

1950 - 2019
After battling type-1 diabetes for 55+ years, and fighting his best against cancer, Duane Arthur Simpfenderfer Sr., age 69, passed away on Sunday, October 13th, rid of all ailments and free of all pain. Big Duane was born on June 17th, 1950, in Lodi, CA, to Art and LaVerna. He graduated from Lodi High in '68, where he excelled at multiple sports, then majored in Hotel Management at South Dakota State. 
While continually coaching his sons' sports teams, he was Exalted Ruler of the Stockton Elks Lodge, gave his time to the Lodi Chamber and multiple Street Faires, and led a few Grape Jam Hoop Shoots. When his body wouldn't let him work as a financial planner anymore, he headed up the Day-2-Day Diabetes Support Group of Lodi to help other diabetics combat the disease.
Duane leaves behind his precious and gentle 95-yr old mother; his lovely wife of 38 years, Connie; wonderful sons, Duane Arthur, Michael, and Brian; beautiful daughter-in-laws, Sunelle (Michael) and Amy (Brian); and perfect grandchildren, Emmet and Haven, with two more little ones on the way; along with his sister, Joelyn Orchard; and brothers, Kendal and Terry.
Please join his family to celebrate his life at Faith Community Church on Sunday, October 27th at 2:00pm, with an early dinner and time to share at the Waterloo Gun and Bocce Club afterwards. Hubba hubba!
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25, 2019
