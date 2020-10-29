1/1
Dustin Shawn Evans
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dustin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dustin Shawn Evans passed away unexpectedly at the age of 46 on October 20, 2020. Dustin was born in Tracy California to Michael and Rita Evans.
He had a big sister that adored him and that he was always so proud of. His childhood was filled with traveling as well as many family gatherings with a large extended family. As a kid he attended a two-room school in rural Tracy where he lived on a ranch and had a pony. He spent several years in Santa Cruz County where he enjoyed playing little league and going to the Boardwalk. In middle school he attended Woodbridge and later graduated from Lodi High.
He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, camping, golfing, biking, snowboarding and traveling to Half Moon Bay and Pinecrest Lake. He was a bass tournament winner, an avid Green Bay Packers and NASCAR fan. Dustin had a wonderful, kind heart and was an animal lover. He was known as Uncle Awesome by his nieces. He was a Christian that proudly wore his cross everyday. Dustin was with the love of his life for twenty years.
As an adult he entered the landscape business working at Lockeford Springs where he enjoyed spending his free time golfing. For the last thirteen years he was a partner in his own company.
Dustin is survived by his parents, Michael and Rita (Dooley) Evans; his sister, Mariya Wharry and husband, David; nieces, Hallie and Emoree Sullivan; his grandmother, Helen Evans; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be so missed and always in our hearts.
There will be a private graveside service due to Covid 19.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 28, 2020
Dustin had a gentle loving heart. Became a best friend to my son. Always willing to give his time and attention to him. Very respect ful to me. I always looked forward to his morning "hello have a bless day" greeting. As I pass by his empty home now I whisper Good morning Dustin have a bless day!
Loved you him as a son. Dustin will be missed deeply but never forgotten. Rest high on that mountain my friend!
Terry
Friend
October 28, 2020
Dustin was a great man and part of my family for years. He will be missed. Hugs and prayers
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved