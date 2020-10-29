Dustin Shawn Evans passed away unexpectedly at the age of 46 on October 20, 2020. Dustin was born in Tracy California to Michael and Rita Evans.

He had a big sister that adored him and that he was always so proud of. His childhood was filled with traveling as well as many family gatherings with a large extended family. As a kid he attended a two-room school in rural Tracy where he lived on a ranch and had a pony. He spent several years in Santa Cruz County where he enjoyed playing little league and going to the Boardwalk. In middle school he attended Woodbridge and later graduated from Lodi High.

He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, camping, golfing, biking, snowboarding and traveling to Half Moon Bay and Pinecrest Lake. He was a bass tournament winner, an avid Green Bay Packers and NASCAR fan. Dustin had a wonderful, kind heart and was an animal lover. He was known as Uncle Awesome by his nieces. He was a Christian that proudly wore his cross everyday. Dustin was with the love of his life for twenty years.

As an adult he entered the landscape business working at Lockeford Springs where he enjoyed spending his free time golfing. For the last thirteen years he was a partner in his own company.

Dustin is survived by his parents, Michael and Rita (Dooley) Evans; his sister, Mariya Wharry and husband, David; nieces, Hallie and Emoree Sullivan; his grandmother, Helen Evans; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be so missed and always in our hearts.

There will be a private graveside service due to Covid 19.

