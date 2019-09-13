|
Dwight Thomas Sorenson, 83, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019 in Carlsbad, California, surrounded by his loving family, and holding the hand of his beloved wife of 54 years, Fay Doyle Sorenson.
Dwight was born on February 23, 1936 in Vancouver, Washington to Oscar Sorenson and Helen Sorenson, their only child. He grew up in Vancouver and graduated from Vancouver High in 1953. At Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon, Dwight enjoyed the friendship of his Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity brothers, and was a Midshipman in the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps. Dwight graduated from Oregon State in 1957 with a degree in Geography and received his commission as a Second Lieutenant in the US Marine Corps. He also was a graduate of USMC Basic Class 4-57, The Basic School, Quantico, Virginia and proudly served his country as an Infantry Officer in the 1st Marine Division at Camp Pendleton until he transferred to the Marine Corps Reserve in 1960. In his late twenties, true to his upbringing in the Northwest, Dwight purchased tree farms in Yamhill and Corvallis, Oregon, which he loved tending and visiting with family and friends for many years.
While a Reservist, Dwight served in the San Francisco Bay area where he studied at UC Berkeley and began a career in business. He also had the good fortune to meet Fay Agnes Doyle, a beautiful Stanford University graduate student. Dwight and Fay were married on Naval Station Treasure Island in the late summer of 1965. Dwight's professional career culminated in his promotion to President of the Penetone Chemical Division of Amerace Esna Corporation, and the young couple made many friends all over the country as corporate life moved them from California to Georgia to New Jersey. Dwight traded in the executive role to cultivate his tree farms in the Northwest and eventually settled down to farm apricots in California's Central Valley. As a result, Dwight and Fay's two children, John and Amy, have endless happy memories of growing up around the zinfandel vineyards of Acampo and Lodi.
Dwight never missed an opportunity to spend time with family and friends in beautiful places, from the Northern California coast to Maine. He also loved to work, and enjoyed a fulfilling career as an agricultural real estate appraiser long after he claimed to retire from farming. His devotion to family and love of friends old and new eventually led Dwight and Fay to spend happy years in San Antonio, Texas, Salt Lake City, Utah, and Carlsbad, California, where he gardened, socialized, and made wonderful memories with many beloved relatives. In addition to his wife Fay and his children John and Amy, Dwight leaves behind his daughter in law Debi, son in law Blair, and five grandchildren: Madison, Regan, Kip, Drew and Jack, who think of him every day.
A memorial service will be held on September 14, 2019 at El Camino Mortuary in Encinitas, California at 11:00 a.m., with graveside services on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 2:30 P.M. at Miramar National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Arbor Day Foundation at arborday.org.
