Earl Franklin Parkerson, 81, of Valley Springs, passed away on June 30, 2019 in Stockton.

Frank was born May 4, 1938 in Yucaipa, CA to Earl & Minnie Parkerson. He went to Franklin High School in Stockton and then served in the Navy from 1956 to 1959. He met his wife Hazel in 1977 they were married June 20, 1981 and have spent 39 years together.

Some of his hobbies were hunting, camping, boating, water skiing, riding his motorcycle and cooking. Frank had a passion for food and loved to cook for everyone. He was an Owner/Chef of Lays Restaurant in Lockeford for several years. Later he became a truck driver and drove for various companies.

Frank is preceded in death by his parents, Earl & Minnie; brother, Calvin; and sisters, Bertha & Aretha.

Frank is survived by his wife, Hazel; his children and their spouses, Ken (Cindy) Parkerson, Dorean (Joe) Martin, Bryan (Gina) Parkerson, Lona Longwith, Naiome (Larry) Grissom, and Fonda (Mike) Sutton; brother, Alvin Parkerson; sister, Loretta Durham; 7 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Horizon Community Church, 446 Fairway Drive in Galt, with Pastor Tim Stevenson of Horizon Community Church officiating. Burial will be private at Galt Cemetery. Arrangements are being made by Cherokee Memorial.

In lieu of flowers Contributions/Donations can be made to Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Avenue, Stockton, CA 95204.

The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at Hospice of San Joaquin.