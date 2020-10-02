Ed (Corky) Holden passed away Sept. 22, 2020 at 79 years. After a thirteen year battle with Parkinson's disease and recently, issues with his heart and a stroke.

He is survived by his wife of sixty one years, Lois (Wright). They purchased a farm in Lockeford fifty two years ago and raised their five daughters, Mary Schock, Arlene Holden, Beverly Holden, Amy Holden, and Peggy Frizzell in Lockeford. Grandchildren are; Kalena Ek, Luke Griggs, Deven Griggs, Cassidy Padilla, Theresa Hickey, Terry Hickey, Moriah Hickey, Kyle Bracken, and Sofia Frizzell.

Ed was a twenty five year employee of PG&E in the hydro dept. based in Angels Camp.

Services will be held at a later date when daughters from out of state can travel safely.

