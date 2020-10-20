Eddie Wisner

Eddie E. Wisner passed away on October 11, 2020, at the age of 89. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who always shared a hug and love to family, friends and strangers alike.

Eddie attended schools in Lodi and Fresno, California. After attending Lodi High School in 1950, he met and married his future wife Charline. They married October 1, 1950. Shortly thereafter he was drafted into the Army where he served as a helicopter mechanic. They were transferred to several locations during his time in the Army.

After discharge from the Army, Eddie returned to Lodi and joined his father Arthur Wisner as a general contractor in building construction. He continued work as a general contractor into retirement. Some jobs were Emanuel Lutheran Church, St. Anne's Catholic Church, Congregational Church, St. Peter's Lutheran, Bank of Lodi, addition to Senior Elementary School, just to name a few. Eddie said, "God gave me the privilege to build some homes, churches, schools, warehouses and banks. Thanks be to God."

Eddie and Charline were married for 64 years. They lost an infant shortly after birth, Dale Norman. They were then blessed with two children, Gary and Gayle. "Keep them busy" was his motto, so he spent untold hours taking them waterskiing, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, camping, raising and racing homing pigeons, etc. No waterskiing on Sundays until after church and Sunday School. If you were too tired to go to church, then you were too tired to go waterskiing. Charline passed away in 2015.

Eddie married Martha Johnson in August 2017. They enjoyed traveling, attending Tokay A's functions, getting together with friends dining and playing cards often. He so enjoyed Martha's daughters Joyce (Mike), Linda (Terri) and Nancy (Randy) and their families.

Eddie was an active member of Emanuel Lutheran Church where he loved participating and serving. He was also a member of Woodbridge Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, Shriners, Lodi OddFellows and Tokay A's.

He is survived by son, Gary R. (Michelle) Wisner, M.D.; daughter, Gayle (James) Peery; grandchildren, Joseph Wisner, Jaimi Wisner, Shane Peery, Lance Peery, Eddie G. Wisner, Grayson Wisner, Darley Wisner and Royce Wisner; great-grandchild, Jakob Hixson; brother, Robert (Diane) Wisner; sister-in-law, Darlene Culbertson; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by Charline; infant son, Dale Norman Wisner; grandson, Jon Ford; one brother and two sisters.

We were all so very fortunate to have Eddie's infinite love in all of our lives. When Eddie added you to his heart, you knew without a doubt that you always had a place. He loved and appreciated his grandkids in such a way that he not only knew their differences, he celebrated them. He had an amazing instinct to be able to give each one what they needed the most from him. This was also true of his nieces and nephews. Eddie was a true example of living each moment to the fullest. He radiated and shared joy daily taking nothing for granted, so often proclaiming, "Thanks be to God!" Eddie would walk into a room of strangers and within minutes make many friends. He gave care to all he knew, he didn't just say he cared, he showed he cared in his actions. Eddie never gave up on anyone, he simply prayed for them a bit more, his love always consistent. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him.

Graveside Service will be held at Historic Lodi Cemetery, 5750 East Pine Street, Lodi, CA on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, 10:00 a.m. Due to Covid restrictions please wear a mask and social distancing is required. The event will be outside, you may bring your own chair if desired. There will be no gathering after the service due to these restrictions.

